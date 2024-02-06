BSU Women’s Basketball Makes it 2 in a Row with Win Over MSU Moorhead

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State women’s basketball was able to get over the hump on Thursday and get their first NSIC victory of the season on the road at Minot State. On Saturday, the Beavers returned home with a chance to do another first this season – win back-to-back games.

BSU hosted Minnesota State-Moorhead, a team they lost to 69-46 back in December. But Saturday’s game turned out differently, as the Beavers won their second in a row 65-54 over the Dragons. They’ll go for three on a quick turnaround as they play Northern State at home tomorrow.

