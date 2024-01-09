Lakeland PBS

BSU Student-Athlete Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct Leaves School, Team

Lakeland News — Jan. 8 2024

Colin Schaefer (Credit: Beltrami County Jail)

A member of the Bemidji State men’s basketball team who has been charged with criminal sexual conduct is no longer with the team. The allegations involve sexual contact with an underage girl.

22-year-old Colin Schaefer of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin is no longer listed on the team’s website and is no longer at the school. Brian Kortz, BSU’s Associate Director of Athletics for External Relations, told Lakeland News in an emailed statement that Schaefer has withdrawn from the university and is no longer enrolled for Spring 2024 courses.

Schaefer is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl twice in the past couple of months. Schaefer told investigators he had sex with the girl two times but said age was never discussed. He was 21 at the time of the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint, “mistake of the complainant’s age” is not a defense because Schaefer at the time of the alleged sexual conduct was more than 60 months older than the complainant. “Consent” by the complainant is also not considered a defense.

Schaefer was a junior guard for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team and joined the team as a transfer this season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Men’s Basketball Comes Up Clutch with 75-74 Win Over Sioux Falls on Saturday

BSU Men’s Hockey Falls Saturday to Ferris State, Stays Atop CCHA Standings

Bemidji State Begins Second Half of CCHA Play with Strong Win Over Ferris State

BSU Men’s Hockey Falls in Rivalry Game to St. Cloud State

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.