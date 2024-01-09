BSU Student-Athlete Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct Leaves School, Team

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A member of the Bemidji State men’s basketball team who has been charged with criminal sexual conduct is no longer with the team. The allegations involve sexual contact with an underage girl.

22-year-old Colin Schaefer of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin is no longer listed on the team’s website and is no longer at the school. Brian Kortz, BSU’s Associate Director of Athletics for External Relations, told Lakeland News in an emailed statement that Schaefer has withdrawn from the university and is no longer enrolled for Spring 2024 courses.

Schaefer is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl twice in the past couple of months. Schaefer told investigators he had sex with the girl two times but said age was never discussed. He was 21 at the time of the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint, “mistake of the complainant’s age” is not a defense because Schaefer at the time of the alleged sexual conduct was more than 60 months older than the complainant. “Consent” by the complainant is also not considered a defense.

Schaefer was a junior guard for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team and joined the team as a transfer this season.

