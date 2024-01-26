BSU ‘Snowball’ Aims to Raise Money for Ballroom, Swing Dance Clubs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University’s dance clubs will be holding the special Snowball fundraiser event this weekend to help support the college’s dance program.

At the Suzy and Hondo School of Dance, located on Tyler Avenue SE, Bemidji State University students are free to come and dance to their heart’s content.

“So this building is our personal studio,” said co-owner Suzy Langhout. “On Friday nights, we invite all the college kids to come out for free and just dance if they want to. It’s open to the entire campus. We usually get a lot of our ballroom kids and our swing club kids here. So this is called Midnight Ramble right now, and so they’re just practicing. They’re just goofing off.”

Originally conceived as part of its 75th anniversary celebration, the Snowball was aimed at raising money for BSU students. Now, the BSU Ballroom Dance Club, Swing Dance Club, and Dance Team have joined forces to revive the tradition. And both Suzy and Hondo themselves could not be any more excited to bring back the event.

“They go out and they have this super confidence and they can dress well and they have this wonderful etiquette,” said co-owner Jon P. “Hondo” Langhout, Jr. “They know how to shake hands, you know, in addition to being able to dance a waltz or a tango or a two-step or a foxtrot or a jitterbug. So dancing is part of it, but it’s really building a community.”

This time will be a little bit different, though, as the Snowball will be held in a studio where the kids are taught – a studio that means a whole lot to the owners.

“I’ve dedicated our life and our mission to doing this in a little community,” explained Hondo. “Whether they’re community members or campus members, we get the best students, and they get to go out into their communities and then spread what we give them.

The studio is open to anyone and everyone who wants to learn how to dance or build lasting friendships.

“There’s more to it than dance, it’s a community,” added Hondo. “We build a community, and the people we’ve met doing this, we’ve stayed in touch with for 30 years.

“They’re so nice and they’re so awesome,” said BSU Ballroom Club Vice President Angelina McClellan. “And you meet so many great people and they all have great, great personalities, so many unique people. It’s been a really, really fun experience.

This black tie event is a fundraiser for BSU’s dance clubs. Funds raised will go toward club expenses related to travel, club apparel, and more.

“And we’re kind of just encouraging everyone to come,” McClellan added. “It’s fun, there’s live dancing, there will be a live band and food. It’ll just be a really fun event.

The special Snowball dinner and dance will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 6-11 p.m. at the Suzy and Hondo School of Dance. Tickets for the dance cost $100 per person. Those unable to attend are encouraged to donate by clicking or tapping “Register now” on the Snowball page and selecting a desired amount.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today