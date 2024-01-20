BSU Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams Fall to Augustana at Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball both hosted Augustana at home on Friday.

For the men, the Beavers were 10-6 and the Vikings 10-7 heading into the game. BSU had won their previous two meetings with Augustana, but they were unable to stabilize after an early onslaught and fell 98-77. It’s their first loss to the Vikings since 2022.

The BSU women’s team was trying to snap a four-game skid, but Augustana was able to win 70-60.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today