BSU Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams Fall to Augustana at Home
Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball both hosted Augustana at home on Friday.
For the men, the Beavers were 10-6 and the Vikings 10-7 heading into the game. BSU had won their previous two meetings with Augustana, but they were unable to stabilize after an early onslaught and fell 98-77. It’s their first loss to the Vikings since 2022.
The BSU women’s team was trying to snap a four-game skid, but Augustana was able to win 70-60.
