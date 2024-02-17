Lakeland PBS

BSU Holds President’s Reception for Black History & Black Heritage

Lakeland News — Feb. 17 2024

Bemidji State University is celebrating Black History Month and on Thursday held its second President’s Reception of the academic year in support of Black History & Heritage Experience.

The event featured guest speaker Selena Davant, a former art director at Apple and the co-founder and CEO of Made in Color, a creative agency based in Oakland, California.

For Black History Month, BSU’s Center for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion will also be hosting a night of magic, a drag show, and fun with Miss Uchawi on Wednesday, February 21 and the Black Student Union Dance on Friday, February 23.

