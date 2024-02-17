BSU Holds President’s Reception for Black History & Black Heritage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University is celebrating Black History Month and on Thursday held its second President’s Reception of the academic year in support of Black History & Heritage Experience.

The event featured guest speaker Selena Davant, a former art director at Apple and the co-founder and CEO of Made in Color, a creative agency based in Oakland, California.

For Black History Month, BSU’s Center for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion will also be hosting a night of magic, a drag show, and fun with Miss Uchawi on Wednesday, February 21 and the Black Student Union Dance on Friday, February 23.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today