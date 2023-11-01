Lakeland PBS

BSU Hockey’s Fortin, Lawson Take Center Ice with Families for Organ Donor Awareness

Charlie YaegerNov. 1 2023

Some things are more important than winning and losing – after all, sports aren’t life and death, they’re just games. But what is a matter of life and death is having an internal organ that doesn’t work.

Before their men’s and women’s hockey games this past Saturday, Bemidji State brought awareness to the importance of being an organ donor, a cause that hits close to home for two of the players and their families.

Kendra Fortin, a member of the BSU women’s hockey team, experienced what it was like through her father Cory and his need for an kidney transplant. During her continued efforts to raise awareness, Kendra discovered Donte Lawson, a member of the men’s team, who experienced something similar with his brother Dominik.

Dominik and Cory were honored when they got to ceremonially dropping the puck prior to both games, and the evening was filled with videos on the jumbotron informing fans about organ donations and how they could save a life by being an organ donor.

