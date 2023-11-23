BSU Football to Host 2nd Round NCAA Playoff Game vs. Central Washington
Bemidji State football is back in the second round of the NCAA playoffs for the third straight season, but this year, they’ll be playing at home.
The Beavers beat Lone Star Conference champs Texas-Permian Basin in the first round and will now host Central Washington, a team that hails from the same conference. UTPB beat Central Wash 42-14 in the final game of the regular season, but BSU is unconcerned with prior head-to-head results as they prepare for Saturday’s matchup.
Saturday’s game will mark on the second time Bemidji State has hosted a home game in the NCAA playoffs, and it will be the first time they do so in the second round. Last year, the Beavs beat Winona State at home in front of a sellout crowd in the opening round and are hoping for something similar for their game against the Wildcats.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams. A win would send BSU to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
The game is this Saturday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.
