BSU Athletic Teams and Faculty Help New Students Move In for Fall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aug. 17 marked Move-In Day at Bemidji State University, where BSU athletic teams and university faculty had the chance to help this year’s students and their families find their rooms, move belongings into the buildings, and get acquainted with campus.

“[We] get people moved in as smooth as possible, make sure they’re excited for their – especially the new students coming in – excited for their college experience to begin and get them acclimated to the campus and connected with those in the community,” said Adam Berg, BSU Area Director of Housing & Residential Life.

Being away from home and family can be hard coming into your first year of college. The focus of Move-In Day was to make the students comfortable and have their dorms feel like their second homes.

The first day of classes for BSU’s 2023 fall semester will be Monday, Aug. 21.

