Bright Flash in the Sky, Loud Boom Seen and Heard in Bemidji Area

Lakeland News — Nov. 14 2023

If you live in the Bemidji area and saw a bright flash in the sky followed by an incredibly loud explosion last night, you weren’t alone.

Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Chris Muller says many people across a large area of southern Beltrami County reported hearing and feeling the boom and the flash. A video was sent to us by a viewer in Bemidji’s Nymore neighborhood from the time it happened around 6:40 p.m., which you can watch above.

Muller says it is obvious something of significance passed over the skies of Beltrami County, but at this time they can only speculate it was a meteor. Law enforcement did check power substations and power pole transformers last night.

On Tuesday, county officials will follow up with other agencies and offices. We will have more on this story on tonight on Lakeland News.

By — Lakeland News

