Brainerd’s Sexual Assault Services Prepares for 15th Annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ March

For the past 15 years, men in the Brainerd Lakes Area have shown solidarity with victims of sexual violence in the annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” march, an event which sees men literally stepping into women’s shoes and raising awareness regarding sexual assault.

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes originated as a men’s march,” explained Heidi Fairchild, program coordinator for Sexual Assault Services.

“[It brings] awareness and education towards sexual assault and all gender-based crimes,” added Jordan Christian, an advocate with Sexual Assault Services.

This march also serves as a fundraiser for Sexual Assault Services and their work in helping victims of sexual violence.

“That’s really important, it really helps us and this is a good fundraiser for us,” explained Marianne Washburn, executive director for the organization. “It’s one of our most important ones.”

This marks the 15th anniversary of the march, and as a means of shaking things up, it will be taking place at a new time and location in downtown Brainerd.

“It will be on August 10th, which is a Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m.,” said Christian. “We also changed our location [to] over by the courthouse and jail.”

“This is the first time we’ve ever thought to move it so that maybe we’ll hit a different group of people,” added Washburn.

At its core, Sexual Assault Services hopes this event will inspire hope and open the door to discuss difficult issues in a welcoming atmosphere.

The event will also feature a silent auction to benefit Sexual Assault Services, where items have donated from several local businesses. More about the organization and the march can be found on their website.

