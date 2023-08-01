Lakeland PBS

Brainerd’s Sexual Assault Services Prepares for 15th Annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ March

Justin OthoudtAug. 1 2023

For the past 15 years, men in the Brainerd Lakes Area have shown solidarity with victims of sexual violence in the annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” march, an event which sees men literally stepping into women’s shoes and raising awareness regarding sexual assault.

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes originated as a men’s march,” explained Heidi Fairchild, program coordinator for Sexual Assault Services.

“[It brings] awareness and education towards sexual assault and all gender-based crimes,” added Jordan Christian, an advocate with Sexual Assault Services.

This march also serves as a fundraiser for Sexual Assault Services and their work in helping victims of sexual violence.

“That’s really important, it really helps us and this is a good fundraiser for us,” explained Marianne Washburn, executive director for the organization. “It’s one of our most important ones.”

This marks the 15th anniversary of the march, and as a means of shaking things up, it will be taking place at a new time and location in downtown Brainerd.

“It will be on August 10th, which is a Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m.,” said Christian. “We also changed our location [to] over by the courthouse and jail.”

“This is the first time we’ve ever thought to move it so that maybe we’ll hit a different group of people,” added Washburn.

At its core, Sexual Assault Services hopes this event will inspire hope and open the door to discuss difficult issues in a welcoming atmosphere.

The event will also feature a silent auction to benefit Sexual Assault Services, where items have donated from several local businesses. More about the organization and the march can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Brainerd’s Crossing Arts Alliance, Lakes Area Skatepark Association Team Up for Skate Deck Auction

Civil War Veteran from Crow Wing Co. Honored at Gravesite Dedication

In Business: Baxter’s Play N Trade Offers Video Games and Pop Culture Products

Cragun’s Legacy Courses Unveils the New Lehman 18

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.