Brainerd’s Crossing Arts Alliance, Lakes Area Skatepark Association Team Up for Skate Deck Auction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last Friday, downtown Brainerd saw the work of two dedicated organizations on display for the community as a whole to enjoy with the closing reception of the Across the Board Skate Deck Auction.

“There are 19 beautiful hand-painted skateboards that local artists have done, and they are on display through July 29th and the auction goes through July 30th,” explained Lakes Area Skatepark Association president Jake Rennaker.

This exhibit serves as a joint project between the Crossing Arts Alliance and the Lakes Area Skatepark Association and features work from a wide variety of artists in the area, all utilizing skate decks as their mediums.

“It’s always fun to see people come through the doors and enjoy the work on exhibition here in the gallery. This show especially, showing work created by so many different local artists, so many unique pieces with so many different talents on display,” said Crossing Arts Alliance Interim Executive Director Jennifer Jacquot-DeVries.

The proceeds for the exhibit and the community auction itself will be split between the two organizations, with the Lakes Area Skatepark Association hoping to create a skatepark in the area with the funds.

“We kind of collaborated on the whole idea, and we decided that it would be an awesome idea to come together and create an exhibit where we can do skateboard decks, have art and put that all together,” said Rennaker.

“I just think it’s wonderful. We’re very happy to work with them and support their efforts to get this done,” added Jacquot-DeVries.

The reception also saw a special skateboard painted by several community members given away via raffle. The auction can be found here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today