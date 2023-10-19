Brainerd YMCA to Partially Reopen Following Car Crash into Building

Lakeland PBS

Oct. 19 2023

The Brainerd Family YMCA plans to reopen portions of their building today after being forced to close the facility when a car crashed into the building on Tuesday.

The building was occupied at the time of the crash. YMCA officials say there were no serious injuries, but seven children and one staff member were sent to the hospital for precautionary measures.

According to law enforcement, the car that struck the building was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of South 6th Street and Oak Street. After the collision, the car then struck a Brainerd police car which was stopped at the intersection and proceeded to crash into the green room of the YMCA’s child care center on the west side of the building.

The building was closed yesterday as an assessment was made of the facility structure and mechanical system. The magnitude of what happened is still sinking in on those who were in the building at the time of the crash, and the YMCA is doing all it can to support those impact.

The Y will be open regular hours today, but there will be no access to the licensed child care, the weight room, or the family locker room at this time. All programs will be running as usual, including MEA school-aged care and additional fun swim on Thursday and Friday.

The Baxter Police Department is handling the investigation since a Brainerd squad car was indirectly involved.

