Brainerd Teachers Discontent Working Without Contract

Miles WalkerJan. 5 2024

Brainerd Public School teachers are still awaiting a new contract.

Teachers in the district have continued to work under their old two-year deal that expired last June, however with as more time passes, the frustration over the circumstances continues to grow.

Brainerd School District teachers are currently stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to continue doing their parts while also advocating for a new deal.

And after seeing things unfold, teachers have started taking matters into their own hands, attending a school board meeting while holding signs indicating the number of years spent working in education.

With the counter now going on six months since the teacher’s previous contract expired, the widespread unrest has only grown amongst those tasked with educating today’s youth.

However despite the situation, Superintendent Hahn’s stated that no one would be able to tell…based on how they’ve continued to go about business as usual.

Hahn also said while a concrete date for resolution isn’t known, she does know everyone involved is negotiating in good faith.

