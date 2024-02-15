Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Skiiers Place in Top 30 at High School Nordic Ski State Meet

Lakeland News — Feb. 14 2024

The state ski meets at Giants Ridge continued Wednesday with nordic ski, specifically the combined pursuit of classical and freestyle.

In the boys’ pursuit, Brainerd had a couple of skiiers finish in the top 30. Gabe Hallgren in bib 25 finished 24th overall with 25:42.1. Not long after, teammate Eli Knapp crossed the finish line for the Warriors and finished 29th overall in 26 minutes and 6.5 seconds.

The top five area finishers for the boys are as follows:

  • 24. Gabe Hallgren – Brainerd (25:42.1)
  • 29. Eli Knapp – Brainerd (26:06.5)
  • 34. Edward Sobiech – Little Falls (26:14.1)
  • 45. Joe Neumann – Brainerd (26:42.6)
  • 63. Alex Lelwica – Brainerd (27:14.5)

On the girls’ side, the top six area finishers were:

  • 14. Annelise Baird – Brainerd (29:02.4)
  • 41. Ella Karkela – Grand Rapids (30:32.9)
  • 46. Addie Ryan – Brainerd (30:49.8)
  • 47. Mia Hoffmann – Bemidji (30:55.2)
  • 80. Caroline Holcomb-Smith – Brainerd (32:44.9)
  • 83. Isabel Renn – Bemidji (33:08.6)

