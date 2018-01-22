Brainerd Schools to Host Public Info Sessions Regarding Referendum

Brainerd Public Schools will be hosting a sequence of public listening session to inform voters about the school facilities plan that will be voted on in the upcoming referendum.

Election Day will be on Tuesday, April 10 ,2018 and early voting will start on Friday Feb.23. All of the listening sessions will be at 6:30 p.m. on the following locations and dates. Everyone is welcome to attend.

January 25- Lowell Elementary (704 NE 3rd Avenue, Brainerd)

January 29-Brainerd High School (with Brainerd Learning Center & Lincoln Ed. Center at North Campus)

January 30- Harrison Elementary (1515 Oak Street, Brainerd)

February 1- Garfield Elementary (1120 NE 10th Avenue, Brainerd)

February 5- Riverside Elementary (220 NW 3rd Street, Brainerd)

February 6- Washington Ed. Services Building (804 Oak Street, Brainerd)

February 13- Forestview Middle School (12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter)

February 22- Nisswa Elementary (5533 Lakers Lane, Nisswa)

March 5- Baxter Elementary (5546 Fairview Road, Baxter)