Brainerd School Board Approves Blueprint 181 Plans

The Brainerd Public Schools Board of Education has approved the schematic design plans of Harrison Elementary, Nisswa Elementary, and the new elementary school to be located in Baxter.

The design plans are a part of the Blueprint 181 project.

According to the Brainerd School District, schematic design is an important first step in the building process. The phase establishes the design in a conceptual manner and illustrates the sizes, adjacencies, and relationships between spaces in the building.

Community input on the designs was gathered during an open house the district hosted on September 5.

The next step in the process is design development. During this phase the buildings are further designed and refined. The district expects to begin the design process on other buildings in the spring of 2019.

Community members can continue to offer comments and ask questions about the Blueprint 181 project by visiting www.blueprint181.org.