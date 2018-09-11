Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd School Board Approves Blueprint 181 Plans

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd Public Schools Board of Education has approved the schematic design plans of Harrison Elementary, Nisswa Elementary, and the new elementary school to be located in Baxter.

The design plans are a part of the Blueprint 181 project.

According to the Brainerd School District, schematic design is an important first step in the building process. The phase establishes the design in a conceptual manner and illustrates the sizes, adjacencies, and relationships between spaces in the building.

Community input on the designs was gathered during an open house the district hosted on September 5.

The next step in the process is design development. During this phase the buildings are further designed and refined. The district expects to begin the design process on other buildings in the spring of 2019.

Community members can continue to offer comments and ask questions about the Blueprint 181 project by visiting www.blueprint181.org.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Blueprint 181 Plans Laid Out In Open House

20 for 20: School Closure (2004)

Cost of Brainerd School Lunches Increase By a Nickel

Brainerd Schools Ready To Move Forward With Blueprint 181

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Football Takes Big Win Over U-Mary

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Latest Stories

BSU Football Takes Big Win Over U-Mary

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

BSU Volleyball Falls To St. Cloud State In 5 Sets

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

BSU Men's And Women's Golf Host Tournaments At Home

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

W-H-A Volleyball Faces Off Against Bagley

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Grand Rapids Girls Soccer Falls To Hermantown

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.