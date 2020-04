Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Rotary Foundation has awarded grants of $1000 to each of these local organizations: Port Group Homes, Bridges of Hope/Operation sandwich, YMCA and the Salvation Army.

This money will be used to help these foundations during these challenging Pandemic times.

For any information on the Rotary Club, you can go to their website at www.brainerdrotary.org.

