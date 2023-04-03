Brainerd Man Dies Following ATV Crash
A Brainerd man died following a rollover on an all-terrain vehicle north of Baxter.
The Minnesota State Patrol report on Saturday, April 1 at approximately 12:53 p.m., 42-year-old Jason Fletcher was seriously injured in a crash. Fletcher was traveling northbound on Highway 371 when he entered the left turn lane north of Landmark Drive in an unorganized Crow Wing County township. The ATV struck a curb and rolled over.
Fletcher was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol initially reported Fletcher sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. The victim later died. Alcohol is reported to be a factor in the crash.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Air Care assisted on the scene.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.