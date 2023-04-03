Brainerd Man Dies Following ATV Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd man died following a rollover on an all-terrain vehicle north of Baxter.

The Minnesota State Patrol report on Saturday, April 1 at approximately 12:53 p.m., 42-year-old Jason Fletcher was seriously injured in a crash. Fletcher was traveling northbound on Highway 371 when he entered the left turn lane north of Landmark Drive in an unorganized Crow Wing County township. The ATV struck a curb and rolled over.

Fletcher was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol initially reported Fletcher sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. The victim later died. Alcohol is reported to be a factor in the crash.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Air Care assisted on the scene.

