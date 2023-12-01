Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Gymnastics Beats Fergus Falls in 1st Meet of the Season

Lakeland News — Nov. 30 2023

Gymnastics started tonight for many area teams, and for their first meet of the season, Brainerd beat Fergus Falls at home.

First event was the vault, and Warrior Lauren Castle, despite a slight stumble on the landing, earned the meet’s top score in the event, posting an 8.9. Castle would win the all-around for Brainerd with a 33.0.

The bars were up next, and Anaka Schroeder sticks the dismount, earning her the second highest score for the meet with a 7.95. But the best score on the bars belonged to teammate Sophia White, who posted a blistering 8.4 in the event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Ties Alexandria in Quest for 1st Win of Season

3 New Cases of CWD Found in Wild Deer in Northern Minnesota

Former State Department Official Gives Update on US Foreign Policy at CLC’s Rosenmeier Forum

Crow Wing County DFL Opens New Office in Brainerd

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.