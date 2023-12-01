Brainerd Gymnastics Beats Fergus Falls in 1st Meet of the Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gymnastics started tonight for many area teams, and for their first meet of the season, Brainerd beat Fergus Falls at home.

First event was the vault, and Warrior Lauren Castle, despite a slight stumble on the landing, earned the meet’s top score in the event, posting an 8.9. Castle would win the all-around for Brainerd with a 33.0.

The bars were up next, and Anaka Schroeder sticks the dismount, earning her the second highest score for the meet with a 7.95. But the best score on the bars belonged to teammate Sophia White, who posted a blistering 8.4 in the event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today