Brainerd Fire Department Celebrates 150 Years at Annual Fire Safety Open House

150 years is quite an accomplishment – that’s how long the Brainerd Fire Department has been around for. At their annual fire safety open house, the department gave parents, kids, and anyone else interested a chance to look at and even try out some of their equipment.

The open house gave spectators a chance to see not only what the department can do for the community, but also an idea of what’s involved with firefighting. Different law enforcement entities were also invited to meet with the public.

Firefighters are here to help protect their communities from serious situations, and Brainerd crews with events like this, the public will see their personable sides.

Over 100 people attended the event.

