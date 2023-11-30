Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Hopes Coaching Change Garners Success

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Brainerd boys’ hockey may have a new coaching staff this season, but it will be a return to old philosophies. Former Warrior Jerr Johnson is now at the helm, and the 1992 Brainerd High School graduate wants to reestablish their prominence in Section 8AA.

The team believes this year’s roster is unlike any other over the past few years.

“I think since my time at Brainerd High School hockey, I think we’re feeling the most prepared we’ve ever felt,” said captain Sean Engelstad. “Everyone’s for the most part healthy, nobody’s sick right now, nobody’s injured. So I think we’re feeling pretty good.”

And the team’s good headspace may be in large part due to their new head coach.

“Coming back home last year and now being the head coach is really exciting,” said head coach Jerr Johnson. “And I think part of the things that I’m trying to instill are just things that I learned when we – when I graduated from here and just kind of that work ethic of how we approach things every day and make sure that we’re, you know, doing the right things on the ice, but also being, you know, good people, good young men in our community and in our rink and in our schools.”

And aside from Johnson, who previously spent 17 years coaching the St. Michael-Albertville hockey team before coming back home, the Warrior coaching staff boasts a lot of experience.

“It’s definitely very exciting because Daniel Billett played at BSU for four years, just shut down [defenses],” said captain Kalvin Stengrim. “[Chris Stewart], he’s just a good guy in the locker room to have. I mean, he’s just all built up with energy and he played on the Minnesota Wild, so you can’t really get much better than that … from Brainerd, Minnesota.”

For Brainerd boys’ hockey, having their decorated coaching staff will hopefully bode well for their play on the ice. However, the Warriors think the key to a successful 2023-24 season lies in what they do off the ice.

“Yeah, just things away from the rink. They’re trying to, you know, get us to eat right, go to bed and then, you know, just have fun we’re here,” said captain Ryan Kennedy. “It’s a fun process and it’s just making sure we have everything taken care of so we’re ready to go when we’re on the ice.

The Warriors face off against Alexandria from the Essentia Health Sports Center tomorrow, Nov. 30, at 7:15 p.m.