Apr 10, 2024

Brainerd Baseball Defeats Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-1 in Season Opener

Brainerd baseball is under new leadership this season after 2010 Brainerd High School graduate Tom Fairbanks officially took over the helm. The Warriors’ 2023 season concluded with a 9-15 record and a Section 8AAAA quarterfinal loss to Elk River.

However, it was a new slate on Tuesday as the boys welcomed Sauk Rapids-Rice into their friendly confines, looking to start the year off on the right foot.

The Warriors would go on to win 5-1 over Sauk Rapids-Rice. Keaton Lingenfelter impressed on the bump for Brainerd, tallying seven strikeouts in five innings while only allowing one run.

