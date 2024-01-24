Borup Man Found Dead Inside Fish House from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 37-year-old Borup man was found dead inside a fish house near White Earth on Saturday.

Investigators suspect Nathan Ray died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. White Earth police officials who were doing a welfare check found Ray unresponsive in the fish house on Norcross Lake. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Safety officials remind the public that every ice shelter should have a working carbon monoxide detector inside.

