Body of Woman Found on Road South of Brainerd Near Fort Ripley

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found lying in the road early Sunday morning south of Brainerd.

Sheriff Eric Klang identifies the woman as 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland of Fort Ripley. Klang says McClelland is believed to have died as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

McClelland’s body was found lying in the roadway off Highway 371 near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road. A passerby reported seeing a body lying in the road around 5:40 Sunday morning.

Law enforcement continues to follow up on leads, and anyone with any information is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749 to help in this investigation. Witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Legend Lane and Killian Road in the early morning hours of Sunday are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

