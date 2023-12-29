Body of Man Recovered from Lake of the Woods After Apparent Drowning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The body of a man who died in an apparent drowning was recovered from Lake of the Woods earlier today.

The Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 8:12 this morning, officials were notified of a possible drowning at the Northwest Angle near Flag Island. Several agencies searched the area, with the Cass County Lakes Area Dive Team called in to assist.

At just after 3 p.m., the body of the man was recovered in about 10 feet of water. The incident remains under investigation pending autopsy.

The victim’s name will not be released until family members are notified.

