Lakeland PBS

Body of Man Recovered from Lake of the Woods After Apparent Drowning

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2023

The body of a man who died in an apparent drowning was recovered from Lake of the Woods earlier today.

The Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 8:12 this morning, officials were notified of a possible drowning at the Northwest Angle near Flag Island. Several agencies searched the area, with the Cass County Lakes Area Dive Team called in to assist.

At just after 3 p.m., the body of the man was recovered in about 10 feet of water. The incident remains under investigation pending autopsy.

The victim’s name will not be released until family members are notified.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

$10,000 Reward Offered for Info on Hit-and-Run That Killed Onamia Doctor

Former State Rep., Lake Shore Mayor John Poston Dies at Age 65

Little Falls Man Dies in Accident at Firewood Processing Facility

Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder in Fatal Camper Fire Near Cass Lake

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.