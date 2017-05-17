Body Found In Lake Bemidji Identified
The body of the man found floating face down in Lake Bemidji on May 15th has been identified.
The Beltrami County Coroner determined the victim is Lonnie Anthony Dubois, 54, Bemidji.
Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp says in a press release the next of kin have been notified.
The Sheriff’s Department and Beltrami County Coroner are still investigating the cause and manner of death.
Dubois was found near the Paul Bunyan park dock on Lake Bemidji at about 2:00 p.m. yesterday.
