Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Boat Capsizes On North Long Lake Near Brainerd

Oct. 14 2019

Four duck hunters and a dog were rescued from a Brainerd area lake on Saturday after the boat they were in capsized due to high winds.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, their office received a call from one of the hunters reporting that the boat they were in had capsized on North Long Lake. The sheriff’s office was able to locate the four hunters and their dog using GPS from the caller’s cellphone. The four individuals were located and all exhibited signs of hypothermia and were taken to the hospital.

“All the occupants and the dog were able to make it to shore. The water temperatures this time of year are starting to get cold and they were all wearing life jackets so we give a very big credit to the life jackets in aiding them to be able to get to shore and they were treated. They were starting to show the signs of hypothermia,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by North Memorial Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northland Arboretum Gets Ready For 2019 Haunted Trail

Business Network International Launches New Chapter In Brainerd

One Injured After Car Hits Deer In Brainerd

Special Guest Jeanne Crain To Speak On Banking at Rosenmeier Forum

Latest Story

Deer Spotlight Surveys To Be Conducted By Bemidji State Students

Bemidji State University Assistant Professor of Biology, Dr. Jacob Haus, and his students will be conducting evening spotlight surveys to assess
Posted on Oct. 14 2019

Latest Stories

Deer Spotlight Surveys To Be Conducted By Bemidji State Students

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Crash Near Federal Dam, MN

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

BSU Football Riding High After Homecoming Comeback

Posted on Oct. 12 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Gives Up 4 Unanswered to Tie St. Cloud State

Posted on Oct. 12 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Falls To Providence

Posted on Oct. 12 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.