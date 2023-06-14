Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Project for Change Hosting Juneteenth Celebration Next Monday

Lakeland News — Jun. 13 2023

The fifth annual Bemidji Juneteenth Celebration is set for next Monday.

This year’s event will take place at the Diamond Building in Diamond Point Park beginning at 3 p.m. on June 19. The group Project for Change is organizing the celebration, which is billed as a family-friendly, free public event that will include food, music, guest speakers, and more.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and recognizes the date when a proclamation was given to enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865 saying they were free.

Minnesota legislators have designated Juneteenth a state holiday. Public business cannot be conducted on June 19 in observance of the holiday.

