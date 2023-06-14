Bemidji’s Project for Change Hosting Juneteenth Celebration Next Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The fifth annual Bemidji Juneteenth Celebration is set for next Monday.

This year’s event will take place at the Diamond Building in Diamond Point Park beginning at 3 p.m. on June 19. The group Project for Change is organizing the celebration, which is billed as a family-friendly, free public event that will include food, music, guest speakers, and more.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and recognizes the date when a proclamation was given to enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865 saying they were free.

Minnesota legislators have designated Juneteenth a state holiday. Public business cannot be conducted on June 19 in observance of the holiday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today