Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Veterans Home plans to admit its first four residents on Tuesday, Jan. 30. They will then welcome four more veterans the following Wednesday and Thursday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today