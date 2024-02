Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday was a momentous day for the new Bemidji Veterans Home as it welcomed its first resident.

901 days after the facility’s groundbreaking, it was day one for veteran James Larson, who was given a warm welcome by staff and administrators and thanked for his service.

The Bemidji Veterans home will be admitting more residents later this week.

