Bemidji United Way to Provide Grants to 7 Hubbard County Non-Profits
The United Way of Bemidji Area’s Board of Directors has approved the United Way’s Hubbard County Community Investment Cabinet’s recommendations for grants to 7 non-profits in Hubbard County.
According to a press release from the Bemidji United Way, the seven funded agencies are:
- Akeley Regional Community Center Emergency Shelter
- Park Rapids Armory and Events Center
- Support Within Reach
- North Country Food Bank
- Family Safety Network
- Kinship of the Park Rapids Area
- Hubbard in Prevention Coalition
The funds raised through the Hubbard County Campaign for the community are from area residents, businesses, and foundations.
