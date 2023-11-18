Bemidji United Way to Provide Grants to 7 Hubbard County Non-Profits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The United Way of Bemidji Area’s Board of Directors has approved the United Way’s Hubbard County Community Investment Cabinet’s recommendations for grants to 7 non-profits in Hubbard County.

According to a press release from the Bemidji United Way, the seven funded agencies are:

Akeley Regional Community Center Emergency Shelter

Park Rapids Armory and Events Center

Support Within Reach

North Country Food Bank

Family Safety Network

Kinship of the Park Rapids Area

Hubbard in Prevention Coalition

The funds raised through the Hubbard County Campaign for the community are from area residents, businesses, and foundations.

