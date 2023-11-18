Lakeland PBS

Bemidji United Way to Provide Grants to 7 Hubbard County Non-Profits

Lakeland News — Nov. 18 2023

The United Way of Bemidji Area’s Board of Directors has approved the United Way’s Hubbard County Community Investment Cabinet’s recommendations for grants to 7 non-profits in Hubbard County.

According to a press release from the Bemidji United Way, the seven funded agencies are:

  • Akeley Regional Community Center Emergency Shelter
  • Park Rapids Armory and Events Center
  • Support Within Reach
  • North Country Food Bank
  • Family Safety Network
  • Kinship of the Park Rapids Area
  • Hubbard in Prevention Coalition

The funds raised through the Hubbard County Campaign for the community are from area residents, businesses, and foundations.

