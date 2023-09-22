Bemidji United Way Kicks Off Community Campaign by Raising Over $263,000

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With over $263,000 raised, the United Way of Bemidji Area kicked off their 2023 Community Campaign with major success.

The campaign started yesterday at Lueken’s Village Foods North by not only announcing how much the organization raised for area non-profits, but also by packing meals for kids.

“We have area businesses that set the pace and today revealed they raised over $263,000 for our community this year,” said United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director Denae Alamano. “So, it’s a great start to the 2023 campaign.”

“There’s just a lot going on this year in the campaign and we’re just looking for a lot of growth and continued success with all the programs we have and we’re just kind of getting into the mix of it this year,” said Campaign Co-Chair Brett Leach.

Along with the accomplishment of raising $263,245.83, the United Way of Bemidji Area celebrated this success by partnering with Backpack Buddies to pack meals for area school kids.

“We have anywhere from four to six hundred kids in our community who utilize Backpack Buddies program each year,” said Alamano. “And so to kick off by doing something good is a great United Way way to kick off.”

The Community Campaign will run through October 31. United Way of Bemidji Area is aiming to raise $725,000 this year.

