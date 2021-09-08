Bemidji to Move Forward with Ending VenuWorks Contract

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council has voted to move forward with terminating their contract with VenuWorks, the company currently managing the Sanford Center.

The council voted 4-3, with Mayor Jorge Prince and Council Members Audrey Thayer, Ron Johnson, and Josh Peterson voting to move forward with the termination. Johnson and Peterson expressed their dissatisfaction with VenuWorks, while Mayor Prince spoke against the specific contract with VenuWorks as being inefficient.

The council will continue to discuss the contract termination at upcoming meetings.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today