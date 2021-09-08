Lakeland PBS

Bemidji to Move Forward with Ending VenuWorks Contract

Lakeland News — Sep. 7 2021

The Bemidji City Council has voted to move forward with terminating their contract with VenuWorks, the company currently managing the Sanford Center.

The council voted 4-3, with Mayor Jorge Prince and Council Members Audrey Thayer, Ron Johnson, and Josh Peterson voting to move forward with the termination. Johnson and Peterson expressed their dissatisfaction with VenuWorks, while Mayor Prince spoke against the specific contract with VenuWorks as being inefficient.

The council will continue to discuss the contract termination at upcoming meetings.

By — Lakeland News

