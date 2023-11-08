Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State Women’s Volleyball Focused on More Than Just Wins

Charlie YaegerNov. 7 2023

The Bemidji State women’s volleyball team had their best start to a season this year since 2010, going 6-6 over their first 12 games. Now, the team currently sits at 8-16, which puts them in line for their best finish since 2010 when they went 12-16.

With only two games left in the regular season, the team won’t be able to match that win total, but wins are not all the team is playing for. They play for each other and their love for the game.

This group of Beaver seniors started their college careers during COVID-19 and were unable to play their freshman year. They only won two games their sophomore year and four their junior year, but while others might hang their heads, they saw the experience as a chance for growth and opportunity.

Their work ethic and maturity were on display when the season began and head coach Kevin Ulmer could not be with the team due to personal reasons. But like all the other challenging times, they made it through until Coach Ulmer returned, and the team continued on with the same mindset they’ve had since the season began: to trust the process and continue to play the best volleyball they feel they are capable of playing.

