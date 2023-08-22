Bemidji State University Athletes Begin School Year With Food Pack for Kids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United Way of Bemidji Area and Bemidji State University athletics partnered together to pack up food for Beltrami County Schools.

With a goal of 3,000 packs, Beaver athletes used teamwork and a little competitive spirit to pack food for a program known as “Backpack Buddies.” This weekend food program is a way to provide kids with a meal option when they may not be able to after school.

United Way estimates they average about 400 kids receive a pack every Friday in the county. Along with helping feed kids, the food packing event was also a great bonding experience for BSU teams.

United way of Bemidji Area has held the event for over a decade. The food pack was held at Lueken’s Village North in Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today