Bemidji State University Athletes Begin School Year With Food Pack for Kids

Mary BalstadAug. 21 2023

The United Way of Bemidji Area and Bemidji State University athletics partnered together to pack up food for Beltrami County Schools.

With a goal of 3,000 packs, Beaver athletes used teamwork and a little competitive spirit to pack food for a program known as “Backpack Buddies.” This weekend food program is a way to provide kids with a meal option when they may not be able to after school.

United Way estimates they average about 400 kids receive a pack every Friday in the county. Along with helping feed kids, the food packing event was also a great bonding experience for BSU teams.

United way of Bemidji Area has held the event for over a decade. The food pack was held at Lueken’s Village North in Bemidji.

