Bemidji Senior Center To Host Gift Wrapping Fundraiser

The Senior Center in Bemidji is using Small Business Saturday as a fundraising opportunity. For the first time, the center will host an after-Thanksgiving gift-wrapping session.

They normally do it at the mall during December, but this year they wanted to move it up earlier. The craft shop will also be open, which will be filled with items made with love from seniors.

“The donations go towards the senior activity centers activities in general, but they help support our programs and we’re just really excited to have something fun for the weekends,” says Senior Center Director Elizabeth Andrews. “They do a beautiful job! They have lots of practice doing it at the mall in December.”

The Senior Center fundraiser will start at 9 and end at 2.