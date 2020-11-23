Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Senior Center Temporarily Closes

Betsy Melin — Nov. 23 2020

The Bemidji Senior Center will be temporarily closed beginning Today, Monday, November 23rd through the month of December due to current COVID-19 infection rates in the area, according to a release.

Lutheran Social Services Senior Nutrition will deliver Meals on Wheels and offer curbside pickup for meals during this time but guests are asked to use the back door.  For questions regarding Meals on Wheels and curbside pickup, call LSS Senior Nutrition at 444-3987.

Membership applications for the 2021 Bemidji Senior Center membership drive will still be processed during this time and can be mailed to Bemidji Senior Center, 216 3rd St NW, Bemidji, MN  56601.

By — Betsy Melin

