Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Board Makes Case for Extending Current Referendum

Lakeland News — Jan. 19 2024

By Matthew Freeman

The Bemidji School Board held its last of three public meetings yesterday to discuss a proposal where they would use their authority to extend the existing referendum of $180 per student for an additional 10 years.

Members of the community gathered in the Lumberjack Room at Bemidji High School, where district superintendent Jeremy Olson helped discuss the topic. He says this extension will not result in increased taxation and would simply maintain the operating referendum.

The school board believes this extension is necessary, keeps current funding and is fiscally responsible, and will preserve school programs and services offered by the district.

“We just really wanted to be intentional about the listening, making sure that we have opportunities, multiple opportunities for people to speak into this process and provide input to the school board before any decisions are made,” said Olson on why the meeting were held. “We had some good questions and I think we were able to answer those and provide some dialog around this topic. And I think it gave the board some interesting information and I think some insight into what community members are thinking.”

The average referendum for Minnesota schools is $705 per student, compared to the Bemidji School District’s $180 per pupil.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Lakeland Currents: Bemidji Area Schools

Update: Person Responsible for Making Threats Against Bemidji School Apprehended by Police

Bemidji School Board Looking at Extending Referendum for 10 Years

Updated: School Levy Referendums Fail Across Lakeland Viewing Area

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.