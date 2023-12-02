Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Board Looking at Extending Referendum for 10 Years

Lakeland News — Dec. 1 2023

The Bemidji School Board is considering utilizing board authority to extend an existing referendum of $180 per student for an additional 10 years.

According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson, this would not result in increased taxation and would simply maintain the operating referendum for 10 additional years.

As part of the decision-making process, the school board is inviting people in the district to attend any of three upcoming public meetings. Olson says at the meetings, district officials will explain what is being contemplated and give residents a chance to give input on this decision.

The public meetings are scheduled for:

  • 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Northern Elementary School cafeteria
  • 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Horace May Elementary School gym
  • 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Bemidji High School Lumberjack Room

Olson says extending the referendum is necessary. By doing so, he says it will maintain current funding without raising taxes, will preserve programs and services offered by the district, and is fiscally responsible.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Wrestling: Boys Fall to St. Cloud But Beat Buffalo and Moorhead, Girls Dominate

Sen. Klobuchar Urging Postmaster General to Ensure Minnesotans Receive Mail on Time

Bemidji Wrestling Ready for Quadrangular to Open Season

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Leads Early Before Falling to Moorhead

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.