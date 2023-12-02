Bemidji School Board Looking at Extending Referendum for 10 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji School Board is considering utilizing board authority to extend an existing referendum of $180 per student for an additional 10 years.

According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson, this would not result in increased taxation and would simply maintain the operating referendum for 10 additional years.

As part of the decision-making process, the school board is inviting people in the district to attend any of three upcoming public meetings. Olson says at the meetings, district officials will explain what is being contemplated and give residents a chance to give input on this decision.

The public meetings are scheduled for:

6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Northern Elementary School cafeteria

6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Horace May Elementary School gym

5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Bemidji High School Lumberjack Room

Olson says extending the referendum is necessary. By doing so, he says it will maintain current funding without raising taxes, will preserve programs and services offered by the district, and is fiscally responsible.

