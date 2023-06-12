Bemidji Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An 81-year-old Bemidji man has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon in Hubbard County.

The crash happened on Highway 64 about five miles north of Akeley in Steamboat River Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Arthur Melvin Jacobson died after the SUV he was driving collided with a minivan driven by 39-year-old Tianna Berndt of Pinewood. The report says the minivan crossed the center line and made contact with Jacobson’s SUV.

Berndt was taken to a Fargo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol report notes that both drivers were wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not involved.

