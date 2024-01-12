Bemidji Man Charged with Sexual Assault on Red Lake Reservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji man has been charged with sexual assault on the Red Lake Reservation.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Brent Lee Sigana Jr. knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a victim who at the time was physically incapable of declining participation in the act or communicating unwillingness to engage in the act.

The indictment charges Sigana with one count of sexual abuse of a person incapable of consenting. Federal courts have recognized that this law includes sex acts with individuals who are “physically incapable” of declining or communicating unwillingness due to being asleep or as a result of intoxication.

Sigana made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Jan. 5 before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby.

Investigators believe there may be other victims relevant to this investigation. If you have any information about other potential victims, you can contact the FBI’s Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today