Bemidji Man Charged with Sexual Assault on Red Lake Reservation

Lakeland News — Jan. 11 2024

A Bemidji man has been charged with sexual assault on the Red Lake Reservation.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Brent Lee Sigana Jr. knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a victim who at the time was physically incapable of declining participation in the act or communicating unwillingness to engage in the act.

The indictment charges Sigana with one count of sexual abuse of a person incapable of consenting. Federal courts have recognized that this law includes sex acts with individuals who are “physically incapable” of declining or communicating unwillingness due to being asleep or as a result of intoxication.

Sigana made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Jan. 5 before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby.

Investigators believe there may be other victims relevant to this investigation. If you have any information about other potential victims, you can contact the FBI’s Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov.

By — Lakeland News

