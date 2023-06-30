Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival Begins for 4th of July Fun

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s that time of year again when Bemidji’s Water Carnival kicks off the summer season.

Now in its 79th year, the celebration will see the return of the grand parade and fireworks, along with the rides at the midway, the fried food vendors, and the entertainment tent. But a multi-day event like the Water Carnival does not happen overnight. Instead, the not-for-profit works with local organizations and businesses to bring back favorites while also introducing new ideas.

Whether it’s something old, new, or red, white and blue, the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival aims to give back to the community that has supported it for 79 years and counting.

The grand parade will start at 1 p.m. on July 2nd. For the 4th of July, the annual fireworks show will start at dusk from Lake Bemidji. A schedule of events can be found on the Bemidji Jaycees website.

