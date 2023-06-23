Lakeland PBS

Bemidji HS Marching Band Preps for Out-of-This-World Performance at Annual Fundraiser

Mary BalstadJun. 23 2023

The Bemidji High School marching band will bring the music of John Williams this year for their annual “Meet the Band” fundraiser.

Through brass, drums, and flag twirls, the marching band will perform music from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The band will use the funds raised for new uniforms and travel expenses. Along with working as a group, students also pick up individual skills like communication and patience.

The event is also a way for family and friends to see the weeks of practice and precision put into every performance.

“Meet the Band” will be on Tuesday, June 27 at Bemidji High School. A pulled pork meal will be available for $15 at 5:30 p.m, with the performance starting at 7.

By — Mary Balstad

