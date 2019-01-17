Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Girls Hockey Eagerly Awaits Hockey Day Minnesota

AJ Feldman
Jan. 17 2019
There are less than 24 hours left until puck drop on Hockey Day Minnesota. The Bemidji girls hockey team kicks off the action against Woodbury.

It’s the biggest stage they’ve ever played on in their lives, and they’re ready for their moment in the spotlight. They’ve been waiting for it all year, and now that it’s finally here, the team can barely hold in their excitement.

“This moment and just knowing that it’s going to be a big stage,” says senior forward Maggie Marcotte. “We’re going to have a whole bunch of fans coming. I think our [game] is sold out. It’s overwhelming but exciting at the same time.”

The team is looking forward to playing in front of packed stands and a crowd that’s usually reserved for state tournaments.

“It’s going to be insane,” says senior goalie Brooklyn Delap. “I know at school we get a lot of support from classmates and teachers, and everyone is just so excited for not only us to play and showcase girls hockey, but also for the boys to play on Saturday as well.”

After a slow 1-7 start to their season, the Jacks have rounded into form, going 5-5 over their last ten games.

“I think the team has just been getting stronger and getting better chemistry throughout the year and we’re playing some pretty decent hockey right now,” says head coach Michael Johnson.

And while the team certainly hopes to come out on top, they’re more focused on enjoying the experience for what it is.

“I think there will be a little less emphasis on winning and making sure that a lot of players get a lot of playing time and really can enjoy and soak in this experience because it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Johnson.

“We just plan to go out there and have some fun, and win or lose, it’ll still be a fun time,” says Delap.

