Bemidji girls’ basketball started their season off with a road win over Hermantown on Tuesday, beating the Hawks 57-42. Tonight, after the Lumberjacks had their home opener and beat International Falls 67-24, they now have a 2-0 start for the first time in four years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today