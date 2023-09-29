Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Updated: Texas Man Charged in Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl in Bemidji

Bemidji Coats for the Community Distribution Taking Place Oct. 7

Lakeland News — Sep. 28 2023

The United Way of Bemidji Area’s Coats for the Community distribution is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 this year.

Coats and winter accessories will be distributed from 9 in the morning that day until noon at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji. Any person in need is welcome to collect winter items.

The coat drive is one of the United Way’s Community Impact Initiatives aimed to help meet the basic needs of those who may otherwise have to go without, while also helping families become more financially stable.

Donations of items will continue to be collected through Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Lueken’s Village Foods and Dress Club Cleaners.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Scholarship Established in Honor of Jim Carrington for Bemidji Student-Athletes

Updated: Texas Man Charged in Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl in Bemidji

1st of 3 Candidates for Bemidji City Manager Interviewed In-Person

Northwoods Experience: Kids Grow Along with Garden at Bemidji Boys & Girls Club

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.