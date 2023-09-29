Bemidji Coats for the Community Distribution Taking Place Oct. 7

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The United Way of Bemidji Area’s Coats for the Community distribution is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 this year.

Coats and winter accessories will be distributed from 9 in the morning that day until noon at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji. Any person in need is welcome to collect winter items.

The coat drive is one of the United Way’s Community Impact Initiatives aimed to help meet the basic needs of those who may otherwise have to go without, while also helping families become more financially stable.

Donations of items will continue to be collected through Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Lueken’s Village Foods and Dress Club Cleaners.

