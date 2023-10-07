Bemidji City Employee Charged with Felony Theft for Taking $3,400 in Ice Rental Payments

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji city employee is facing two felony theft charges.

43-year-old Jake Pederson is accused of taking more than $3,000 in cash while scheduling ice time at the Bemidji Community Arena.

According to court documents, Pederson is accused of taking $3,400 in cash last April that was paid for ice time rental at the arena. Pederson admitted to a Bemidji police investigator that he had the money.

Pederson told the investigator that he ran into a bind and claimed the cash was still at the arena. He agreed to return the money and ultimately did so.

Each count of theft that Pederson faces carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

