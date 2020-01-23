Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Councilor Michael Beard Announces Resignation

Malaak KhattabJan. 23 2020

Bemidji City Councilor Michael Beard announced his resignation today due to health reasons.

In a press release he states, “It is with sadness that I am announcing my resignation effective immediately from the Bemidji City Council. Due to health reasons involving stress and a family history of heart disease including my father having 3 heart attacks before age 65, I feel it would be prudent for me to end my tenure. I have enjoyed serving Ward 2 citizens with zeal and passion and appreciate the encouragement and support I have received from the community.”

Beard served on the city council since 2018.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Refugee Resettlement Still A Hot Topic At Beltrami County Board Meeting

Bemidji Mayor Gives Her Last State Of The City Address

Hearing Wellness Center In Bemidji Offers A Different Approach To Hearing Healthcare

US Senate Candidate Jason Lewis To Hold Town Hall on Beltrami County Refugee Vote

Latest Stories

Tri-County Health Care Named As A Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Democrats Sue To Overturn Minnesota Assistance Voter Ban

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Tyler Glynn Selected As Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation Director

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Long-Time Brainerd Head Football Coach Ron Stolski Retires After 45 Years

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Refugee Resettlement Still A Hot Topic At Beltrami County Board Meeting

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.