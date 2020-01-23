Bemidji City Councilor Michael Beard Announces Resignation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji City Councilor Michael Beard announced his resignation today due to health reasons.

In a press release he states, “It is with sadness that I am announcing my resignation effective immediately from the Bemidji City Council. Due to health reasons involving stress and a family history of heart disease including my father having 3 heart attacks before age 65, I feel it would be prudent for me to end my tenure. I have enjoyed serving Ward 2 citizens with zeal and passion and appreciate the encouragement and support I have received from the community.”

Beard served on the city council since 2018.

