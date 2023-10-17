Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Votes to Approve Richard Spiczka’s Contract for City Manager

Lakeland News — Oct. 17 2023

The city of Bemidji has a new city manager.

Council members voted Monday night to approve a contract with Richard Spiczka, who is currently employed as Pequot Lakes city manager.

There were some changes to the agreement from the original city manager contract to what was negotiated, including the pay amount. Councilors approved the contract on a 6-1 vote, with city council member Emelie Rivera voting no.

Spiczka is scheduled to start on the job on Dec 5.

By — Lakeland News

