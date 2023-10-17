Bemidji City Council Votes to Approve Richard Spiczka’s Contract for City Manager

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Bemidji has a new city manager.

Council members voted Monday night to approve a contract with Richard Spiczka, who is currently employed as Pequot Lakes city manager.

There were some changes to the agreement from the original city manager contract to what was negotiated, including the pay amount. Councilors approved the contract on a 6-1 vote, with city council member Emelie Rivera voting no.

Spiczka is scheduled to start on the job on Dec 5.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today