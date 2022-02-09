Bemidji Chamber Hosting Legislative Panel with Area Lawmakers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a legislative panel this Friday, Feb. 11 with area lawmakers.

The event is free to the public and will take place at 8 in the morning in the Sanford Center ballroom.

Those scheduled to attend include:

Sen. Paul Utke (R), District 2, of Park Rapids

Rep. Matt Grossell (R), District 2A, of Clearbrook

Rep. Steve Green (R), District 2B, of Fosston

Sen. Justin Eichorn (R), District 5, of Grand Rapids

Rep. Matt Bliss (R), District 5A, of Pennington

Legislators will begin by giving updates. Attendees will then have an opportunity to ask the lawmakers questions in an open forum discussion.

