Bemidji Chamber Hosting Legislative Panel with Area Lawmakers
The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a legislative panel this Friday, Feb. 11 with area lawmakers.
The event is free to the public and will take place at 8 in the morning in the Sanford Center ballroom.
Those scheduled to attend include:
- Sen. Paul Utke (R), District 2, of Park Rapids
- Rep. Matt Grossell (R), District 2A, of Clearbrook
- Rep. Steve Green (R), District 2B, of Fosston
- Sen. Justin Eichorn (R), District 5, of Grand Rapids
- Rep. Matt Bliss (R), District 5A, of Pennington
Legislators will begin by giving updates. Attendees will then have an opportunity to ask the lawmakers questions in an open forum discussion.
