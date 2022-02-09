Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Chamber Hosting Legislative Panel with Area Lawmakers

Lakeland News — Feb. 8 2022

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a legislative panel this Friday, Feb. 11 with area lawmakers.

The event is free to the public and will take place at 8 in the morning in the Sanford Center ballroom.

Those scheduled to attend include:

  • Sen. Paul Utke (R), District 2, of Park Rapids
  • Rep. Matt Grossell (R), District 2A, of Clearbrook
  • Rep. Steve Green (R), District 2B, of Fosston
  • Sen. Justin Eichorn (R), District 5, of Grand Rapids
  • Rep. Matt Bliss (R), District 5A, of Pennington

Legislators will begin by giving updates. Attendees will then have an opportunity to ask the lawmakers questions in an open forum discussion.

By — Lakeland News

